Schwartz Cottage Pie 38g

Pack size: 38G

Ingredients

Modified Starch, Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Thiamin (Vitamin B1)), Natural Flavourings, Flavourings (contains Barley, Wheat), Fat Powder (Sunflower Oil, Lactose (from Milk), Milk Protein), Sugar, Sea Salt, Malt Extract (contains Barley), Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Black Pepper

Allergy Information

Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

38g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Just Add: - 1 tsp oil - 1 onion, sliced - 2 carrots, peeled and sliced - 450g lean beef mince - 1 tbs tomato purée - 300ml cold water - 100g frozen peas - 675g mashed potato 3 Easy Steps... 1 Pre-heat oven to 200°C, 400°F, Gas mark 6. 2 Heat oil and fry onion and carrots for 5 mins, until softened. Add mince and fry until browned, stir in tomato purée. Mix seasoning with water and stir into pan with peas. Bring to the boil. 3 Transfer to an ovenproof dish and top with potato. Cook in the oven for 25 mins, until golden brown. Try Something Different: Perfect served with carrots and broccoli. Try replacing half the mince with lentils or topping with sweet potato mash and grated cheese before grilling for a golden topping.

