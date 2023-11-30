We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Schwartz Cottage Pie 38g

£0.95

£2.50/100g

Vegetarian

A savoury recipe mix with a hint of black pepper for a comforting family favourite full of flavour.Find more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk
1 of your 5 a day is provided by 1 serving of our recipe
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz
Ready in 35 MinsFull of FlavourNo Artificial ColoursNo Added Preservatives or MSGNo Hydrogenated FatSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 38G

Ingredients

Modified Starch, Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Thiamin (Vitamin B1)), Natural Flavourings, Flavourings (contains Barley, Wheat), Fat Powder (Sunflower Oil, Lactose (from Milk), Milk Protein), Sugar, Sea Salt, Malt Extract (contains Barley), Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Black Pepper

Allergy Information

Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

38g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Just Add:- 1 tsp oil- 1 onion, sliced- 2 carrots, peeled and sliced- 450g lean beef mince- 1 tbs tomato purée- 300ml cold water- 100g frozen peas- 675g mashed potato3 Easy Steps...1 Pre-heat oven to 200°C, 400°F, Gas mark 6.2 Heat oil and fry onion and carrots for 5 mins, until softened. Add mince and fry until browned, stir in tomato purée. Mix seasoning with water and stir into pan with peas. Bring to the boil.3 Transfer to an ovenproof dish and top with potato. Cook in the oven for 25 mins, until golden brown.Try Something Different:Perfect served with carrots and broccoli. Try replacing half the mince with lentils or topping with sweet potato mash and grated cheese before grilling for a golden topping.

Additives

Free From Added MSGFree From Artificial Colours

