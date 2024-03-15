We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersEaster lunchDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Tesco Cookies and Cream Ice Cream Sandwich 510ml (6x85ml)

Tesco Cookies and Cream Ice Cream Sandwich 510ml (6x85ml)

1(1)
Write a review

£3.25

£0.64/100ml

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One sandwich
Energy
809kJ
193kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
9.9g

high

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.9g

high

35%of the reference intake
Sugars
15.4g

high

17%of the reference intake
Salt
0.10g

low

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1445kJ / 345kcal

Vanilla flavour ice cream with dark chocolate chips in a chocolate chip biscuit sandwich dipped in milk chocolate with cocoa nibs.
Chocolate chip cookie sandwich vanilla flavour ice cream, dipped in milk chocolate
Pack size: 510ML

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Reconstituted Dried Skimmed Milk, Chocolate Chip Biscuit (22%) [Wheat Flour, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Flavouring, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Milk Chocolate (15%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Flavouring], Sugar, Dark Chocolate Chips (6%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins)], Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Nib (2.5%), Milk Sugar, Milk Proteins, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Dried Skimmed Milk, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Carrageenan), Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene). 

Allergy Information

May contain mustard, peanuts and nuts and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Not for EU

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

336g e (6x56g)

View all Ice Cream Sticks & Bars

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here