New
The Foraging Fox - Smoked Jalapeno Mayo 240g

£3.50

£1.46/100g

Vegetarian

The Foraging Fox Smoked Jalapeno Mayo 240g
Full of flavour made with locally sourced ingredients 100% natural better for you better for everyoneMayo just had a makeover!This mayonnaise will set your taste buds alight with a fiesta of flavour! The perfect blend of smokiness with a subtle chilli pepper kick, it's a must-have for tacos and fajitas and the ultimate pick-me-up to any dish!
All NaturalNo added sugarNatural ingredientsCage free eggsGluten and Dairy freeSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 240G
No added sugar

Ingredients

Rapeseed Oil (68%), Free Range Pasteurised Egg Yolk (15%) (Egg Yolk, Salt), Water, Cider Vinegar, Mustard Flour, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Smoked Jalapeno Powder (1%), Smoked Paprika, Avocado Oil, Dijon Mustard (Water, Mustard Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Salt)

Allergy Information

Allergens in bold.

Produce of

UK made

Number of uses

16 servings per jar; Serving size: 1tbsp/15g

Net Contents

240g ℮

