NIVEA Over Night Care Lip Balm 4.8g

No ratings yet
£3.00

£62.50/100g

NIVEA Over Night Care Lip Balm 4.8g
Beauty sleep for your lips with NIVEA Overnight Lip Care. The new NIVEA Overnight Care is the ideal addition to your daily evening routine. Thanks to science-based fragrance technology, the lip balm provides a calming fragrance experience with Lavender Essential Oil. The formula with ethically sourced Shea Butter and nourishing oils pampers the lips overnight. Start your day with noticeably soft lips!
Overnight intensive care with ethically sourced Shea Butter and Lavender Essential OilCalming fragrance with Lavender Essential OilIntensive moisture for soft lips in the morningSupports skin's barrier against external factors
Pack size: 4.8G

Ingredients

Octyldodecanol, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil (Castor Oil), Hydrogenated Rapeseed Oil, Cera Alba (Beeswax), Cetyl Palmitate, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter (Shea Butter), Cetearyl Alchool, Aroma, Lavandula Angustifolia Oil (Lavender Oil), Tocopherol (Vitamin E), Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil (Sunflower Oil), Linalool, CI 42090, CI 15850

Produce of

Made in Germany

Net Contents

5g ℮

