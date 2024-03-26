Badger Brewery Outland West Coast IPA 440ml

Beer

Like the Jurassic Coast, everything else pales in comparison. A truly spectacular Indian pale ale, made from a tasty trio of Amarillo, Cascade and Mosaic hops to give it a deep bronze colour, punchy citrus flavours, and a powerful hop character. Pair with: a fully loaded cheeseburger and a 'friendly' game of beach cricket.

Paths forged, not followed. From our unique heritage and the place we call home, to the characterful and distinctive profiles of our beers, Outland is far from ordinary. And for good reason. You’ll find us on our own path. Exploring our surroundings, hunting out flavours and uncovering the hidden secrets behind each of our characterful craft beers.

Bold. Hoppy. Citrussy.

Pack size: 440ML

Allergy Information

Contains Malted Barley and Sulphites., May contain Wheat.

Alcohol Type

Beer

Net Contents

440ml ℮

Preparation and Usage