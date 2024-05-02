We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Tesco Aromatic Babyleaf Salad 75g

Tesco Aromatic Babyleaf Salad 75g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.35

£1.80/100g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/3 of a pack
Energy
19kJ
5kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 77kJ / 19kcal

A mix of spinach, red baby leaf, mizuna, chive, coriander and parsley.
At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its quality, freshness and taste. Working in partnership with trusted growers from across the world all our baby leaves are carefully grown to deliver great tasting produce.Strong Carefully selected baby leaves with coriander, parsley and chives
Pack size: 75G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Spinach, Red Baby Leaf, Mizuna, Herbs (11%) [Chive, Coriander, Parsley].

Red Baby Leaf typically contains: Baby Red Batavia, Baby Red Oak Leaf, Baby Lollo Rosso, Baby Red Cos.

To ensure you get the highest quality product, leaves and proportions of the mix may vary.

 

Number of uses

3 Servings

Net Contents

75g e

View all Lettuce & Salad bags

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here