We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersEaster lunchDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Tesco Apple Tart 450g

Tesco Apple Tart 450g

5(1)
Write a review

£2.60

£0.58/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/6 of a pack
Energy
640kJ
152kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
4.2g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.0g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
14.9g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Salt
0.08g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 853kJ / 203kcal

Shortcrust pastry with an apple filling topped with apple segments.
SWEET & TANGY Shortcrust pastry tart filled with a sweet apple filling
Pack size: 450G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Apple (57%), Wheat Flour, Sugar, Apple Pulp (7%), Vegetable Margarine [Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Pasteurised Egg, Water, Maize Starch, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Whey Powder (Milk), Flavourings, Dried Egg, Dried Whole Milk, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Monosodium Citrate, Trisodium Citrate, Monocalcium Phosphate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Dextrose, Salt, Wheat Starch, Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate).

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

450g e

Preparation and Usage

Remove all packaging including card from base.

 

Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 1/2 hours at room temperature.

 

Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use within 24 hours.

View all Pies, Tarts & Crumble

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here