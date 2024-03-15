Tesco Apple Tart 450g
£2.60
£0.58/100g
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Apple (57%), Wheat Flour, Sugar, Apple Pulp (7%), Vegetable Margarine [Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Pasteurised Egg, Water, Maize Starch, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Whey Powder (Milk), Flavourings, Dried Egg, Dried Whole Milk, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Monosodium Citrate, Trisodium Citrate, Monocalcium Phosphate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Dextrose, Salt, Wheat Starch, Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate).
Preparation and Usage
Remove all packaging including card from base.
Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 1/2 hours at room temperature.
Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use within 24 hours.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a pack (75g)
|Energy
|853kJ / 203kcal
|640kJ / 152kcal
|Fat
|5.6g
|4.2g
|Saturates
|2.6g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|34.7g
|26.0g
|Sugars
|19.9g
|14.9g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|1.5g
|Protein
|2.4g
|1.8g
|Salt
|0.10g
|0.08g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
