Charlie Bigham's Breton Chicken with Cheddar Mashed Potato 800g

Roast chicken & smoked ham hock in our rich & creamy apple cider sauce, served with cheddar mashed potato.

Oven Cook in 25 Mins

Pack size: 800G

Ingredients

Potatoes (Sulphites), Chicken (22%), Cider (Sulphites), Double Cream (Milk), Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Apples, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Dijon Mustard (Water, Mustard Seeds, Vinegar, Salt), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Celery, Onions, Smoked Ham Hock (Pork, Water, Salt, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate, Preservatives: Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate*), Garlic Purée, Bacon (Pork, Salt, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite*, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid), Chicken Stock (Water, Yeast Extract, Salt, Chicken Bones, Chicken Fat, Dried Potatoes), White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Parsley, Tarragon, Sage, Black Pepper, Yeast, Thyme, Caramelised Sugar, Colours: Paprika Extract, Turmeric Extract, Sunflower Oil, Secret Ingredient: Obsession, *Don't worry these are part of the traditional curing method of smoked ham hock and bacon

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts, Nuts and Sesame. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

800g ℮