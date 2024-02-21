We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Starbucks by Nespresso Blonde Espresso Roast Coffee Pods x10 53g

£4.00

£7.55/100g

Starbucks Blonde Exprso Rst Cffe Pods X10 52g Committed to Ethical Coffee Sourcing in partnership with Conservation InternationalLearn more: starbucks.com/sourcing
Contents: 10 capsules of roast and ground coffee for the Nespresso system. 100% Arabica Coffee.Nearly five decades of sourcing, blending and roasting brought us here: an espresso that's boldly mellow. This special blend of beans from Latin America was carefully roasted to coax out sweet, vibrant notes. Soft and balanced, it highlights milk's sweeter side, making classic espresso drinks extra smooth without a roasty edge.
Each coffee requires a slightly different roast to reach its peak of aroma, acidity, body and flavour. We classify our coffees in three roast profiles, so finding your favourite is easy.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.© 2023 Starbucks Corporation Nestlé uses Starbucks trademarks under license.Nespresso® is a registered trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
Intensity 6100% ArabicaBlonde RoastSmooth & Sweet Notes10 Coffee Pods
Pack size: 53G

Net Contents

53g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Try with ice or your choice of milkRistretto 25 ml, Espresso 40 mlIce, Milk

