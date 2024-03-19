Tesco Finest Mango and Passion Fruit Baked Alaska 504g

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Remove carton, leaving in the tray and place on a baking tray. Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 2 minutes or until golden brown. Please do not leave unattended. Remove the tray by tearing down at the corners and place onto a serving plate. Leave at room temperature for 10 minutes. Serve immediately.

May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

A sponge base topped with creamy Alphonso mango semifreddo, made using British whipping cream and filled with a sweet and tangy passion fruit sauce. Finished with soft mallow.

A sponge base topped with creamy Alphonso mango semifreddo, made using British whipping cream and filled with a sweet and tangy passion fruit sauce. Finished with soft mallow.

