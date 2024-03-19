Tesco Finest Mango and Passion Fruit Baked Alaska 504g
£6.00
£1.19/100g
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 952kJ
-
- 227kcal
- 11%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 11.2g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 8.1g
- 41%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 23.1g
- 26%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.12g
- 2%of the reference intake
medium
high
high
low
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Whipping Cream (Milk) (26%), Sugar, Water, Alphonso Mango Purée (10%), Glucose Syrup, Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (5%), Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Concentrated Lemon Juice, Concentrated Passion Fruit Juice, Cornflour, Wheat Starch, Lemon Juice, Dried Egg White, Beef Gelatine, Flavouring, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Humectant (Glycerol), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Vanilla Extract, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide), Thickener (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose).
Allergy Information
Number of uses
Net Contents
Preparation and Usage
Remove carton, leaving in the tray and place on a baking tray. Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 2 minutes or until golden brown. Please do not leave unattended. Remove the tray by tearing down at the corners and place onto a serving plate. Leave at room temperature for 10 minutes. Serve immediately.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a baked Alaska (84g)
|Energy
|1133kJ / 271kcal
|952kJ / 227kcal
|Fat
|13.3g
|11.2g
|Saturates
|9.6g
|8.1g
|Carbohydrate
|34.9g
|29.3g
|Sugars
|27.5g
|23.1g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.8g
|Protein
|2.4g
|2.0g
|Salt
|0.14g
|0.12g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
