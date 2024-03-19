We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersEaster lunchDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Tesco Finest Mango and Passion Fruit Baked Alaska 504g

Tesco Finest Mango and Passion Fruit Baked Alaska 504g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£6.00

£1.19/100g

Online only offer - 25% off selected Tesco Finest Frozen products - Clubcard Price - Ends 08/04

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/6 of a baked Alaska
Energy
952kJ
227kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
11.2g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.1g

high

41%of the reference intake
Sugars
23.1g

high

26%of the reference intake
Salt
0.12g

low

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1133kJ / 271kcal

Semi frozen mango mousse and passion fruit sauce on a sponge base, finished with mallow topping.
A sponge base topped with creamy Alphonso mango semifreddo, made using British whipping cream and filled with a sweet and tangy passion fruit sauce. Finished with soft mallow.Sponge base topped with Alphonso mango semifreddo and filled with a tangy passion fruit sauce. Finished with soft mallow.
Pack size: 504G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Whipping Cream (Milk) (26%), Sugar, Water, Alphonso Mango Purée (10%), Glucose Syrup, Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (5%), Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Concentrated Lemon Juice, Concentrated Passion Fruit Juice, Cornflour, Wheat Starch, Lemon Juice, Dried Egg White, Beef Gelatine, Flavouring, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Humectant (Glycerol), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Vanilla Extract, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide), Thickener (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose).

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

504g e

Preparation and Usage

Remove carton, leaving in the tray and place on a baking tray. Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 2 minutes or until golden brown. Please do not leave unattended. Remove the tray by tearing down at the corners and place onto a serving plate. Leave at room temperature for 10 minutes. Serve immediately.

View all Cakes & Gateau

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here