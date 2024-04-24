Aveeno Face CALM & RESTORE Face Cream Moisturiser with SPF30 50ml

AVEENO CALM & RESTORE NOUR MST SPF30 50ML

Immediately moisturise and leave skin feeling nourished with the Aveeno CALM+RESTORE® Nourishing Daily Moisturiser SPF 30. The sheer-tinted formula offers high SPF protection to help protect skin from sun-induced damage including hyperpigmentation, fine lines, and wrinkles. The Nourishing Daily Moisturiser SPF 30 is formulated with 100% Mineral UV Filters that work as a physical barrier on skin for immediate UV protection. It is also enriched with Soothing Oat, known to help soothe the skin, and Calming Feverfew, known for its antioxidant properties and for helping to calm skin. The non-greasy lightweight formula with sheer tint is fast absorbing and works well under makeup. Formulated for sensitive skin, dermatologist tested, and fragrance free.

When your skin feels good, you can’t help but feel good. That’s why the makers of AVEENO® create skincare solutions to nurture and balance you from head to toe. Our 70-year history as a wellness pioneer has earned the respect of health care professionals around the world, beauty editors, and most importantly, users of AVEENO®. We use ground-breaking science to transform nature’s ingredients into products that rebalance and renew your skin with clinical results to prove their effectiveness.

Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Zinc Oxide (nano), Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Titanium Dioxide (nano), Glycerin, Ethylhexyl methoxycrylene, Dimethicone, Triacontanyl PVP, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Calcium Sodium Borosilicate, Polyhydroxystearic Acid, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Xanthan Gum, Aluminum Hydroxide, Cetearyl Olivate, Stearic Acid, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium Chloride, Sorbitan Olivate, Chlorphenesin, Tocopheryl Acetate, Disodium EDTA, CI 77492, Chrysanthemum Parthenium Flower/Leaf/Stem Juice, CI 77491, Pentylene Glycol, Avena Sativa Kernel (Oat) Extract, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulfite, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Tocopherol, CI 77499

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Preparation and Usage