New
Benefit 100% Pure Juice Carrot, Orange & Turmeric + Multivitamins 1 Litre

£3.50

£0.35/100ml

Vegan

Pasteurised carrot & orange juice, with turmeric and multivitamins.For more delicious recipes visit our blog: www.thebenefitbrand.com/blogs/blog
Pure juice, a blend of not from concentrate and from concentrate.Each 250ml serving of this Benefit Juice is high in vitamins: A, B6, B9, B12 and C, which all contribute to the normal function of the immune system.A 250ml glass of our juice gives you 50% of your daily recommended intake of multivitamins, which all contribute to the healthy function of the immune system.A glass of goodness to start the day well.Enrich Carrot, Orange and Turmeric Juice certainly delivers on the health front.Its punchy rich flavour comes from blending highest grade carrots with zesty orange and warming turmeric.
Our philosophy is simple - eating well needn't be hard work.With that in mind, we take the finest quality fruit and vegetables, juice them and add multivitamins.
100% Pure Juice1 of 5 a day (per 250ml)Suitable for vegans
Pack size: 1L
High in vitamins: A, B6, B9, B12 and C, which all contribute to the normal function of the immune system

Ingredients

Carrot Juice not from Concentrate (92%), Orange Concentrate (6%), Lemon Juice, Turmeric Extract (2%), Vitamins: C, Niacin, E, Pantothenic Acid, B2, B6, B1, A, Folic Acid, Biotin, D, B12

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Net Contents

1l ℮

Preparation and Usage

Why not try cooking and baking with our juices?Carrot cake baked oats1/2 cup oats1 cup Benefit Enrich Carrot Juice1 small carrot, grated1/4 cup raisins (optional)1/2 tsp sugarPinch of saltMix all the ingredients together and bake in an ovenproof dish at 180°C for 35 minutes.Shake before opening. Serve cold.

