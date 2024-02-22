We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Tesco Free From Coconut Oil Alternative to Garlic and Herb Soft Cheese 150g

Tesco Free From Coconut Oil Alternative to Garlic and Herb Soft Cheese 150g

£1.95

£13.00/kg

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 30g
Energy
274kJ
66kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
6.5g

high

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.8g

high

29%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.60g

high

10%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 913kJ / 221kcal

Coconut oil alternative to soft cheese with garlic and herbs.
Gluten free, Wheat free, Milk free.
Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Coconut Oil, Potato Starch, Glucose Syrup, Garlic Granules, Ground Sunflower Seed, Thickener (Powdered Cellulose), Herbs, Sea Salt, Tricalcium Phosphate, Spinach Powder, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Flavouring, Potassium Iodide, Olive Extract, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Net Contents

150g e

