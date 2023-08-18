We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Schwartz Onion Sauce 28g

Schwartz Onion Sauce 28g

Vegetarian

A rich and creamy sauce mix with minced onion, aromatic garlic and a hint of white pepper.Find more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz
Ready in 5-10 MinsFull of FlavourNo Added Preservatives or MSGNo Artificial Flavourings or ColoursNo Hydrogenated FatSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 28G

Ingredients

Spices (Dried Onion (26%), Dried Garlic, White Pepper), Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Thiamin (Vitamin B1)), Modified Starch, Skimmed Milk Powder, Natural Flavourings, Sea Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide)

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk, Wheat

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

28g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Just Add:- 300ml semi-skimmed milk2 Easy Steps...1 Stir the sauce mix with milk in a small saucepan.2 Bring to the boil gently, stirring continuously. Simmer for a couple of mins, until sauce is smooth and thickened.Try Something Different: Serve with pan fried pork chops or tenderloin, roast chicken or lamb.

Additives

Free From Added MSGFree From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

