Schwartz Onion Sauce 28g

A rich and creamy sauce mix with minced onion, aromatic garlic and a hint of white pepper.

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz

Ready in 5-10 Mins Full of Flavour No Added Preservatives or MSG No Artificial Flavourings or Colours No Hydrogenated Fat Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 28G

Ingredients

Spices (Dried Onion (26%), Dried Garlic, White Pepper), Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Thiamin (Vitamin B1)), Modified Starch, Skimmed Milk Powder, Natural Flavourings, Sea Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide)

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk, Wheat

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

28g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Just Add: - 300ml semi-skimmed milk 2 Easy Steps... 1 Stir the sauce mix with milk in a small saucepan. 2 Bring to the boil gently, stirring continuously. Simmer for a couple of mins, until sauce is smooth and thickened. Try Something Different: Serve with pan fried pork chops or tenderloin, roast chicken or lamb.

