Tex Mex Feast Fajita Chicken Breasts 324g

3.7(3)
£4.00

£4.00/each

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
674kJ
160kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
3.7g

low

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.6g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.71g

medium

12%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 527kJ / 125kcal

Chicken breast with a fajita marinade and fajita sauce sachet.
Succulent chicken with a fajita spiced marinade and spicy tomato sauce
Pack size: 324G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (74%), Fajita Sauce (18%) [Water, Bell Pepper, Onion Purée, Tomato, Tomato Purée, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Red Wine Vinegar, Spices, Salt, Maize Starch, Concentrated Lime Juice, Smoked Salt, Oregano, Garlic Powder], Rapeseed Oil, Spices, Sugar, Onion Powder, Salt, Herbs, Bell Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

324g e

