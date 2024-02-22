Tesco Rainbow Ice Cream Cones 4x110ml
£1.65
£0.38/100ml
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 735kJ
-
- 175kcal
- 9%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 6.0g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 4.6g
- 23%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 20.3g
- 23%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.03g
- 1%of the reference intake
medium
high
high
low
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Sugar, Water, Wheat Flour, Strawberry Sauce (8%) [Sugar, Strawberry Purée, Glucose Syrup, Water, Cornflour, Flavouring, Colours (Anthocyanins, Curcumin), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Sugar Strands (2.5%) [Sugar, Coconut Oil, Concentrated Beetroot Juice, Water, Paprika Extract, Glucose Syrup, Gelling Agent (Acacia Gum), Glazing Agent (White and Yellow Beeswax), Colour (Riboflavin)], Whey Powder (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Invert Sugar Syrup, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Spirulina Concentrate, Colours (Beta-Carotene, Beetroot Red), Citric Acid.
Allergy Information
Number of uses
Net Contents
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cone (67g**)
|Energy
|1097kJ / 261kcal
|735kJ / 175kcal
|Fat
|8.9g
|6.0g
|Saturates
|6.8g
|4.6g
|Carbohydrate
|42.7g
|28.6g
|Sugars
|30.3g
|20.3g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.4g
|Protein
|2.2g
|1.5g
|Salt
|0.05g
|0.03g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
