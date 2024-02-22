We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Rainbow Ice Cream Cones 4x110ml

£1.65

£0.38/100ml

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One cone
Energy
735kJ
175kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
6.0g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.6g

high

23%of the reference intake
Sugars
20.3g

high

23%of the reference intake
Salt
0.03g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1097kJ / 261kcal

Blue and orange marshmallow flavour ice creams in a wafer cone coated with chocolate flavoured coating, rippled and topped with strawberry sauce, finished with sugar strands.
Crispy wafer cone Marshmallow flavour ice cream, strawberry flavoured sauce and sweet strands
Pack size: 440ML

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Sugar, Water, Wheat Flour, Strawberry Sauce (8%) [Sugar, Strawberry Purée, Glucose Syrup, Water, Cornflour, Flavouring, Colours (Anthocyanins, Curcumin), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Sugar Strands (2.5%) [Sugar, Coconut Oil, Concentrated Beetroot Juice, Water, Paprika Extract, Glucose Syrup, Gelling Agent (Acacia Gum), Glazing Agent (White and Yellow Beeswax), Colour (Riboflavin)], Whey Powder (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Invert Sugar Syrup, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Spirulina Concentrate, Colours (Beta-Carotene, Beetroot Red), Citric Acid.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

4x110ml e (440ml)

