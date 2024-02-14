BOL Butternut Squash & Chilli Power Soup 600g

Butternut squash & chilli soup with sweet potato and turmeric Eat as part of a balanced diet & healthy lifestyle

This is a winter warmer with all the colour of summer: a silky blend of butternut, carrot, mango and turmeric, creamy coconut and a surprising chilli kick. It’s a plant based twist on a classic combination, brimming with goodness and the best tasting ingredients mother nature has to offer.

We've been on a mission to help busy people eat well since 2015. From side hustling to social juggling, time is often not on your side. So that's where we come in. 100% plant-powered recipes, lovingly made to feed your best and make every day, less everyday. Eat to feel unstoppable. With our power soups, we've taken the classics and supercharged the nutrition. Our rainbow of game-changing recipes are bursting with boosting benefits, up to 3 of your 5-a-day and 27 grams of protein. Designed for lunching on the slow, or eating on the go. BOL. Bring on life. Paul, founder

Certified B Corporation - BOL is proudly a certified B corp company. Which means we believe in using business as a force for good. To find out more visit our website.

3 of Your 5-a-Day 10g source of protein 13g Source of Fibre High in Vitamin A Dairy & Gluten Free 22 Plant-Powered Ingredients Vegetarian society Approved - Vegan

Pack size: 600G

This BOL is high in vitamin A which supports the normal function of the immune system

Water, Butternut Squash (24%), Carrots, Vegetable Stock (Water, Carrots, White Onions, Salt, Leeks, Red Onions, Garlic, Kaffir Lime Leaf, Spring Onions, Fennel, Coriander, Bay Leaf Infusion (Water, Bay Leaf), Black Pepper, White Pepper), Coconut Cream, Sweet Potato (5%), White Onion, Red Lentils, Cannellini Beans, Mango Puree, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger, Sunflower Seeds, Salt, Cornflour, Coriander, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Red Chilli Flakes

May contain traces of Soya, Nuts & Peanuts

2 Servings

