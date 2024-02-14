We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

BOL Butternut Squash & Chilli Power Soup 600g

5(6)
£3.30

£0.55/100g

Vegan
Vegetarian

Butternut squash & chilli soup with sweet potato and turmericEat as part of a balanced diet & healthy lifestyle
This is a winter warmer with all the colour of summer: a silky blend of butternut, carrot, mango and turmeric, creamy coconut and a surprising chilli kick. It’s a plant based twist on a classic combination, brimming with goodness and the best tasting ingredients mother nature has to offer.
We've been on a mission to help busy people eat well since 2015. From side hustling to social juggling, time is often not on your side. So that's where we come in. 100% plant-powered recipes, lovingly made to feed your best and make every day, less everyday.Eat to feel unstoppable. With our power soups, we've taken the classics and supercharged the nutrition. Our rainbow of game-changing recipes are bursting with boosting benefits, up to 3 of your 5-a-day and 27 grams of protein. Designed for lunching on the slow, or eating on the go.BOL. Bring on life.Paul, founder
Certified B Corporation - BOL is proudly a certified B corp company. Which means we believe in using business as a force for good. To find out more visit our website.
3 of Your 5-a-Day10g source of protein13g Source of FibreHigh in Vitamin ADairy & Gluten Free22 Plant-Powered IngredientsVegetarian society Approved - Vegan
Pack size: 600G
This BOL is high in vitamin A which supports the normal function of the immune system
Each pot contains source 10g of protein13g Source of FibreHigh in A Vitamin

Ingredients

Water, Butternut Squash (24%), Carrots, Vegetable Stock (Water, Carrots, White Onions, Salt, Leeks, Red Onions, Garlic, Kaffir Lime Leaf, Spring Onions, Fennel, Coriander, Bay Leaf Infusion (Water, Bay Leaf), Black Pepper, White Pepper), Coconut Cream, Sweet Potato (5%), White Onion, Red Lentils, Cannellini Beans, Mango Puree, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger, Sunflower Seeds, Salt, Cornflour, Coriander, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Red Chilli Flakes

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Soya, Nuts & Peanuts

Number of uses

2 Servings

Preparation and Usage

Shake before opening.On a warm day this soup can be enjoyed chilled.

