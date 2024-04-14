We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Tesco Breaded Chicken Goujons 540g

Tesco Breaded Chicken Goujons 540g

1(1)
Write a review

£4.00

£7.41/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of a pack
Energy
1344kJ
322kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
18.3g

medium

26%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.5g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.9g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.91g

medium

15%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1042kJ / 249kcal

Chopped and shaped chicken with added water in a breadcrumb coating.
CRISPY & TENDER Generously coated in golden breadcrumbs for a crispy texture
Pack size: 540G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken (57%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Water, Pea Fibre, Salt, Wheat Starch, Deactivated Yeast (contains Wheat, Barley), Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Yeast Extract, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Onion Powder, Spices, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Sage, Sunflower Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Thyme Extract, Evaporated Cane Syrup, Cumin Extract, Black Pepper Extract.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

540g e

View all Breaded Chicken

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here