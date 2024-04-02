We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Southern Fried Chicken Breast Fillets 350g

Tesco Southern Fried Chicken Breast Fillets 350g

1.5(2)
This product's currently out of stock
Guideline Daily Amounts

One fillet
Energy
1153kJ
275kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
11.3g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.3g

low

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.13g

medium

19%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 817kJ / 195kcal

Chicken breast fillets in a southern fried breadcrumb coating
100% WHOLE FILLET Generously coated in a crispy, peppery breadcrumb coating
Pack size: 350G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (67%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Potato Starch, Black Pepper, Cornflour, Onion Powder, Dextrose, Garlic Powder, Fennel, Yeast Extract, White Pepper, Citric Acid, Yeast, Black Pepper Extract, Sunflower Oil, Garlic Extract, Onion Oil.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Not for EU
Made using British and EU chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

350g e

