We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersEaster lunchDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Badger Brewery Outland Hazy IPA 440ml

Badger Brewery Outland Hazy IPA 440ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.00

£6.82/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Beer.
Light and hazy - like long summer days at Lulworth Cove.Light in colour, deep in flavour. Soak up bold citrus and fruity tropical notes in this refreshingly sessionable pale ale, brewed with Citra and Amarillo hops.Pair with: as much BBQ food as you can eat and a big hike to walk it off.
Paths forged, not followed. From our unique heritage and the place we call home, to the characterful and distinctive profiles of our beers, Outland is far from ordinary. And for good reason.You’ll find us on our own path. Exploring our surroundings, hunting out flavours and uncovering the hidden secrets behind each of our characterful craft beers.
Hazy. Juicy. Citrussy.Looks: Golden and pale with haze for daysSmells: Fresh citrussy goodnessTastes: Refreshingly tropical fruit notes
Pack size: 440ML

Allergy Information

Contains Malted Barley. May contain Wheat.

Alcohol Type

Beer

Net Contents

440ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Pair with as much BBQ food as you can eat and a big hike to walk it off.

View all Craft Beer

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here