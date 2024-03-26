Badger Brewery Outland Hazy IPA 440ml

Beer.

Light and hazy - like long summer days at Lulworth Cove. Light in colour, deep in flavour. Soak up bold citrus and fruity tropical notes in this refreshingly sessionable pale ale, brewed with Citra and Amarillo hops. Pair with: as much BBQ food as you can eat and a big hike to walk it off.

Paths forged, not followed. From our unique heritage and the place we call home, to the characterful and distinctive profiles of our beers, Outland is far from ordinary. And for good reason. You’ll find us on our own path. Exploring our surroundings, hunting out flavours and uncovering the hidden secrets behind each of our characterful craft beers.

Hazy. Juicy. Citrussy. Looks: Golden and pale with haze for days Smells: Fresh citrussy goodness Tastes: Refreshingly tropical fruit notes

Pack size: 440ML

Contains Malted Barley. May contain Wheat.

440ml ℮

