Chase Rhubarb & Bramley Apple Gin 70cl

Chase Rhubarb & Bramley Apple Gin is a perfectly balanced gin, distilled with flavours of tart rhubarb, tangy apples and hints of juniper. Chase Distillery was established in 2008 by William Chase with the mission to challenge the status quo in the white spirits industry and as pioneers of the first Single-Estate Distillery in Great Britain. The family has a passion for farming and distil from scratch, taking 250 glorious Herefordshire potatoes to make every bottle. The quality of their products isn’t by chance. It takes meticulous dedication, craftsmanship and passion from its team.

ABOUT - Chase Rhubarb & Bramley Apple Gin is distilled with flavours of tart rhubarb, tangy apples and hints of juniper to create a crisp, zingy flavour profile. All our spirits were originally made at the Chase Distillery in the Herefordshire countryside, with dedication and craftsmanship. TASTING NOTES - Chase Rhubarb & Bramley Apple Gin's tasting notes include the traditional botanicals found in gin alongside tart raspberry, sweet Bramley apples, vanilla and cinnamon. HOW TO ENJOY - Enjoy Chase Rhubarb & Bramley Apple Gin in a G&T with premium tonic water and ice. Or it can be used as the base for a number of gin cocktails if you're looking for a fruity twist. AWARDS - This gin has won multiple awards, including a Bronze medal at the 2020 International Wines & Spirits Competition. PERFECT FOR GIFTING - Chase Rhubarb & Bramley Apple Gin’s exciting and unique flavour makes it the ideal gift for gin enthusiasts.

Pack size: 70CL

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Country

United Kingdom

Net Contents

0.7l