Thatchers Blood Orange Cider 10 x 330ml

Thatchers Blood Orange Cider with Natural Flavouring

At Thatcher's we're proud to craft great tasting ciders and our family has been doing so for over 100 years. Thatchers Blood Orange is a vibrant, mouth-watering, juicy cider, crafted with the sweetest dessert apples and bursting with blood orange flavour.

Family Cider Makers Est. 1904 Our family doesn't just care about cider. We care about tomorrow.

PEFC - PEFC Certified, This carton is from sustainably managed forests and controlled sources, PEFC™ PEFC/15-32-0019, www.pefc.co.uk

Sweet & Juicy Made with Blood Orange Gluten-free Suitable for coeliacs, vegetarians and vegans

Pack size: 3300ML

Allergy Information

Contains Sulphites for freshness

Alcohol Type

Beer

Net Contents

10 x 330ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Best served chilled.

Lower age limit

18 Years