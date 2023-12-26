We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

NIVEA Hyaluron Moisture Plus Lip Balm 5.2g

£4.00

£76.92/100g

Nivea Hyaluron Moisture Plus Lip Balm 5.2g
Our new ultra-light formula enriched with Hyaluronic Acid moisturises the lips from within and keeps them deeply hydrated for 24h. The result: visibly smoother lips and fewer lip lines! Did you know Hyaluronic Acid is a highly effective moisturising ingredient that binds water and activates your skin's own Hyaluronic Acid production? Don't wait any longer and get your lip moisture boost with NIVEA HYALURON LIP MOISTURE PLUS! Skin compatibility dermatologically approved. Contains Almond Oil.
Immediate noticeable moisture boostVisibily smoother lips & fewer lip linesSmooth & soft lips instantlyUltra-light textureEnriched with Hyaluronic Acid
Pack size: 5.2G

Ingredients

Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Glycerin, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Aqua, Behenyl Behenate, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Helianthus Annuus Seed Cera, Diisostearoyl Polyglyceryl-3 Dimer Dilinoleate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Centella Asiatica Extract, Tocopherol, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Copernicia Cerifera Cera, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Polyglyceryl-4 Diisostearate/Polyhydroxystearate/Sebacate, Citronellol, Geraniol, Aroma

Produce of

Made in Germany

Net Contents

5g ℮

