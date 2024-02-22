We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Tesco Mini Caramelised Biscuit Ice Creams 8x50ml

Tesco Mini Caramelised Biscuit Ice Creams 8x50ml

£3.00

£0.75/100ml

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One lolly
Energy
534kJ
128kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
8.2g

high

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.1g

high

26%of the reference intake
Sugars
10.3g

high

11%of the reference intake
Salt
0.06g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1482kJ / 356kcal

Caramelised biscuit flavour ice cream with a caramel sauce swirl covered in white chocolate and cinnamon biscuit pieces.
With caramel swirl, dipped in thick white chocolate and biscuit pieces
Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Reconstituted Dried Skimmed Milk, White Chocolate (32%) [Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Caramel Sauce (8%) [Water, Fructose, Whole Milk, Dextrose, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Caramelised Sugar, Thickeners (Pectin, Xanthan Gum), Lactic Acid, Salt, Milk Sugar], Sugar, Butter (Milk), Cinnamon Biscuit Granules (4%) [Rice Flour, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Sunflower Oil, Water, Cinnamon, Caramelised Sugar, Flavouring, Salt, Raising Agent (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate)], Glucose Syrup, Milk Sugar, Milk Proteins, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cinnamon, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts and egg. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Not for EU

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

288g e (8x36g)

