Brave Crunchy Chickpeas Sea Salt 115g

Brave Crunchy Chickpeas Sea Salt 115g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per Portion (35g):
Energy
136kcal
568kJ
-%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Roasted Chickpeas with Sea SaltJoin us on our journey!www.bravefoods.co.uk
Simple never tasted so good!Our Sea Salt Roasted Chickpeas keep it real simple: only 3 ingredients but so much goodness!Great as an afternoon pick me up, as a protein hit after the gym, or as a salad topper!Good for you:High in protein (7g per 35g) - great after the gym!High in fibre (5g per 35g) - 17% of recommended fibre daily intakeGood for the planet:One of the most sustainable sources of proteinChickpeas use very little water to grow and return nutrients to the soil
Packed in a protective atmosphere.
136 calories7g protein5g fibre per portionPulse power!Palm oil freeSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 115G
Protein contributes to the growth of muscle mass
High in proteinHigh in fibre

Ingredients

Chickpeas (88%), Rapeseed Oil, Sea Salt

Allergy Information

Packed at locations that handle Nuts, Peanuts, Gluten & Sesame.

Number of uses

This pack contains 3.3 servings

Net Contents

115g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Perfect for having...On the go, after the gym, as a topper and at snack time

