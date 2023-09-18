Brave Crunchy Chickpeas Sea Salt 115g

Roasted Chickpeas with Sea Salt Join us on our journey! www.bravefoods.co.uk

Simple never tasted so good! Our Sea Salt Roasted Chickpeas keep it real simple: only 3 ingredients but so much goodness! Great as an afternoon pick me up, as a protein hit after the gym, or as a salad topper! Good for you: High in protein (7g per 35g) - great after the gym! High in fibre (5g per 35g) - 17% of recommended fibre daily intake Good for the planet: One of the most sustainable sources of protein Chickpeas use very little water to grow and return nutrients to the soil

Packed in a protective atmosphere.

136 calories 7g protein 5g fibre per portion Pulse power! Palm oil free Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 115G

Protein contributes to the growth of muscle mass

High in protein High in fibre

Ingredients

Chickpeas (88%), Rapeseed Oil, Sea Salt

Allergy Information

Packed at locations that handle Nuts, Peanuts, Gluten & Sesame.

Number of uses

This pack contains 3.3 servings

Net Contents

115g ℮

Preparation and Usage