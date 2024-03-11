We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bottlegreen Luscious Summer Raspberry Cordial 500ml

Bottlegreen Luscious Summer Raspberry Cordial 500ml

£4.00

Vegan

Plump Summer Raspberry Cordial.
Ripe raspberry juice blended into a delicious cordial to bring you the great taste of summer.
Sip Back & RelaxFree from all artificial colours, flavours and sweetenersSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

Sugar, Cotswold Spring Water, Fructose, Raspberry Juice from Concentrate (13%), Apple Juice from Concentrate (8%), Citric Acid, Natural Flavourings, Aronia Juice from Concentrate

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Dilute 1:14 to make 30 glasses (based on 250ml glass size)Liquid colour may vary due to using only natural ingredients.Dilute with still or sparkling water. For a twist, add a dash to a cold glass of Prosecco.Please shake well before use.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Sweeteners

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

