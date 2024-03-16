We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Tesco Fresh Custard 500G

Tesco Fresh Custard 500G

1(1)
£2.20

£0.44/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

¼ of a pot
Energy
495kJ
117kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
2.6g

low

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.6g

low

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
15.0g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Salt
0.10g

low

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 396kJ / 94kcal

Custard made with skimmed milk and whipping cream.
BRITISH CREAM Milk and cream gently heated and stirred for a smooth creaminess
Pack size: 500G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Skimmed Milk (81%), Sugar, Whipping Cream (Milk) (5%), Modified Maize Starch, Milk Proteins, Flavouring, Stabiliser (Locust Bean Gum), Colour (Algal Carotenes).

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

500g e

Preparation and Usage

Can be served hot or cold. Stir well before use.

