Promise Gluten Free Wholesome Brown Loaf 480G

Gluten free sliced brown bread

The gluten free family bakery dedicated to a tastier way of life! Our love of baking runs through generations of our family bakery. Our dedication to taste is a labour of love where we have spent time baking the finest gluten free brown loaf which is carefully crafted using a slow and unique bread making technique. Promise Gluten Free products are designed to help you enjoy your life the way you want to, without compromising on taste or quality. Our range of ingredients is specially formulated to enable you to enjoy delicious Gluten Free baked products at any time. We promise you will love the taste. It's a Promise we live by every day.

High fibre, dairy free, low sugar and delicious We Promise You'll Love the Taste! Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 480G

High fibre Low sugar

Ingredients

Water, Tapioca Starch, Rice Flour, Thickeners: Cellulose, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum, Wholegrain Maize Flour, Potato Starch, Yeast, Psyllium Husk Powder, Humectant: Glycerol, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Starch, Golden Syrup, Maize Starch, Salt, Preservatives: Sodium Propionate, Sorbic Acid, Burnt Sugar, Spirit Vinegar

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 12 slices

Net Contents

480g ℮