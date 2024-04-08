We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Waffle and Maple Chicken Tenders 335g

£4.00

£11.94/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
1356kJ
323kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
11.7g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.9g

low

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.0g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Salt
0.81g

medium

14%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 892kJ / 212kcal

Chicken breast inner fillet pieces in a crispy waffle and maple flavour coating with a maple sauce sachet.
100% WHOLE FILLET In a crispy waffle flavour coating, served with a maple sauce
Pack size: 335G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast Inner Fillet (62%), Maple Sauce [Maple Syrup, Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Maize Starch, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Thickener (Pectin), Cane Molasses], Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Gram Flour, Maize, Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Wheat Starch, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Parsley, Maize Starch, Flavourings, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Dextrose, Spices, Citric Acid, Raising Agent (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Caramelised Sugar, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Black Pepper Extract, Cane Molasses.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British and EU chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

335g e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

