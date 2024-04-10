We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Tesco Korean BBQ Inspired Pork Belly Slices 400g

Tesco Korean BBQ Inspired Pork Belly Slices 400g

4(1)
Write a review

£4.50

£11.25/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/3 of a pack
Energy
1262kJ
303kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
21.3g

high

30%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.9g

high

40%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.4g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
1.06g

medium

18%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1301kJ / 313kcal

Pork belly slices coated in a soy, garlic and chilli rub.
From Trusted Farms With a sweet and spicy chilli rub, thinly cut for extra crispiness.
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Belly (93%), Brown Sugar, Maltodextrin, Salt, Maize Starch, Garlic Powder, Chilli Powder, Red Pepper Powder, Dextrose Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Paprika, Honey Powder, Paprika Extract, Glucose, Barley Malt Extract, Yeast Extract, Caramelised Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Soya Bean, Ginger Extract, Cayenne Pepper Extract, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin].

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Not for EU
Made using British pork.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Net Contents

400g e

Preparation and Usage

see reverse for cooking instructions

View all Fresh Pork

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here