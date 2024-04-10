Tesco Korean BBQ Inspired Pork Belly Slices 400g
£4.50
£11.25/kg
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 1262kJ
-
- 303kcal
- 15%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 21.3g
- 30%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 7.9g
- 40%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 3.4g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.06g
- 18%of the reference intake
high
high
low
medium
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Belly (93%), Brown Sugar, Maltodextrin, Salt, Maize Starch, Garlic Powder, Chilli Powder, Red Pepper Powder, Dextrose Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Paprika, Honey Powder, Paprika Extract, Glucose, Barley Malt Extract, Yeast Extract, Caramelised Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Soya Bean, Ginger Extract, Cayenne Pepper Extract, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin].
Allergy Information
Legal information
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
Net Contents
Preparation and Usage
see reverse for cooking instructions
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/3 of a pack (97g**)
|Energy
|1301kJ / 313kcal
|1262kJ / 303kcal
|Fat
|21.9g
|21.3g
|Saturates
|8.2g
|7.9g
|Carbohydrate
|4.3g
|4.2g
|Sugars
|3.5g
|3.4g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.6g
|Protein
|24.2g
|23.4g
|Salt
|1.10g
|1.06g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When oven cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When oven cooked according to instructions 400g typically weighs 290g.
|-
|-
Oven
Barbeque
Return to
