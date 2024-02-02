We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Sun Hee - Hot & Spicy Sauce (Itaewon) - 300g

Sun Hee - Hot & Spicy Sauce (Itaewon) - 300g

£2.50

£2.50/each

Vegetarian

A Korean style sauce with chilli sauce, soy sauce and spices.
A Korean style hot, spicy sauce for seasoning Kimbap and other Korean dishes.
Suitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 300G

Ingredients

Malt Barley Syrup, Water, Chilli Sauce (15%) [Malt Barley Syrup, Wheat Flour, Water, Chilli Powder, Rice Powder, Salt, Alcohol Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate], Sugar, Soy Sauce (9%) [Water, Defatted Soya Bean, Brewed Soy Sauce [Soya Beans, Wheat, Water, Salt], Wheat Bran, Salt, Sugar], Onion Puree, Garlic Puree, Crushed Chilli, Salt, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Ginger Puree, Modified Maize Starch, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract Powder [Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Flavour Enhancers: Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-ribonucleotides; Salt], Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Sesame Oil, Ginger Powder, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Curry Powder (Turmeric, Turnip, Fennel, Chilli, Cloves, Spices), Colour: Paprika Extract, Flavour Enhancer: Disodium Guanylate, Pepper Extract

Allergy Information

May also contain Sulphites For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

300g

Preparation and Usage

Usage instructions: Open the lid, remove the sealing paper, and squeeze the bottle to use.

