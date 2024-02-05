Walls Single Scotch egg 113g

Scotch Egg. Whole boiled egg encased in pork sausagemeat coated with breadcrumbs.

The Home of Feel-Good Food Now this is what we call an 'all-rounder' - ideal for picnics, parties or a tasty pick-me-up. Hard-boiled egg, seasoned sausagemeat and golden breadcrumbs make for the perfect feel-good moment, so tuck in and enjoy!

Traditional Breaded Sausagemeat Scotch Egg Our Wall's scotch eggs are free from artificial colours, flavourings and hydrogenated fat

Pack size: 113G

Ingredients

Egg (37%), Pork (26%), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Potato Starch, Pork Fat, Yeast Extract, Salt, Sage, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Marjoram, Pasteurised Egg White, Nutmeg, Colour (Paprika Extract), Paprika, Wheat Gluten, Sunflower Oil, Yeast

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

113g ℮

Additives