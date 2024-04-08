We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Tesco Siracha Chicken Tenders 330g

Tesco Siracha Chicken Tenders 330g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£4.00

£11.59/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
1352kJ
322kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
13.4g

medium

19%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.0g

low

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.6g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.85g

medium

14%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 861kJ / 205kcal

Chicken breast inner fillet pieces in a hot sriracha breadcrumb coating with a hot chilli sriracha sauce sachet.
100% WHOLE FILLET In a crispy spicy breadcrumb coating, served with a hot sriracha sauce
Pack size: 345G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast Inner Fillet (56%), Sriracha Sauce Sachet (12%) [Red Chilli Purée, Water, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Colour (Paprika Extract), Yeast Extract, Preservatives (Acetic Acid, Potassium Sorbate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Water, Wheat Starch, Red Lentil Flour, Wheat Gluten, Spices, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Red Bell Pepper, Salt, Onion Powder, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Chilli Flakes, Parsley, Paprika Extract, Yeast, Capsicum Extract, Raising Agent (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate).

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British and EU chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

330g e

View all Breaded Chicken

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here