We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Newfoundland Strep A Test Kit

Newfoundland Strep A Test Kit

No ratings yet
Write a review

£10.00

£10.00/each

NEWFOUNDLAND STREP A TEST KIT For more information, instructional videos and advice please visit our website and/or app.
Who is the Strep A Test for:For children over 2 years and for adults with symptoms such as a sore throat, red and swollen tonsils, pain when swallowing or fever.A rapid self-test to detect strep A, a bacterial throat Infection that requires treatment with antibiotics.
FSC - FSC™, Mix, Paper, FSC™ C068184, www.fsc.org
Self-testThroat swabResults in 5 minsOver 97% accurate

Number of uses

x1 Test

Preparation and Usage

Instructions1 Place the test tube into the Tube Stand' marked on the box.2 Collect the sample using the tongue depressor and throat swab, rotating around the tonsils and any red or painful areas3 Place the swab into the test tube and add 4 drops of each diluent.4 Rotate the swab against the sides of the test tube, squeeze and remove the swab.5 Add the dropper tip to the test tube.6 Add 1 drop of the mixed solution into the sample well (S) on the test cassette.

View all At Home Testing Kits

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here