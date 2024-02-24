Heinz Immunity Support Apple Banana & Cereals 85g

A smooth blend of apple, banana & cereals with fermented milk powder and added vitamin C Use as part of a varied weaning diet.

Immunity Support* *Contains vitamin C which contributes to the normal function of the immune system Tasty fruit and cereals with our cultured milk with L.Paracasei CBA L74, created from research into little one's nutritional needs.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

With L. paracasei cultures Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 85G

Contains vitamin C which contributes to the normal function of the immune system

Ingredients

Apple (60%), Banana (7%), Water, Skimmed Milk Powder, Oat Flour (2%), Rice Flour (1%), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Wheat Flour (0.5%), Skimmed Milk Powder Fermented with Lacticaseibacillus Paracasei CBA-L74 (0.4%), Vitamin C

Allergy Information

May contain Mustard, Soya and other Gluten Sources (Barley, Rye, Spelt).

Number of uses

1 pouch = 1 serving

Net Contents

85g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Easy prep Squeeze contents into a bowl or straight onto spoon. Advice: We support the WHO recommendation on exclusive breastfeeding for the first 6 months, and continuing with breast milk until at least 2 years of age, when possible.

Lower age limit

6 Months