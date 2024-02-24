We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Heinz Immunity Support Apple Banana & Cereals 85g

£1.15

£1.35/100g

Vegetarian

A smooth blend of apple, banana & cereals with fermented milk powder and added vitamin CUse as part of a varied weaning diet.
Immunity Support**Contains vitamin C which contributes to the normal function of the immune systemTasty fruit and cereals with our cultured milk with L.Paracasei CBA L74, created from research into little one's nutritional needs.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
With L. paracasei culturesSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 85G
Contains vitamin C which contributes to the normal function of the immune system

Ingredients

Apple (60%), Banana (7%), Water, Skimmed Milk Powder, Oat Flour (2%), Rice Flour (1%), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Wheat Flour (0.5%), Skimmed Milk Powder Fermented with Lacticaseibacillus Paracasei CBA-L74 (0.4%), Vitamin C

Allergy Information

May contain Mustard, Soya and other Gluten Sources (Barley, Rye, Spelt).

Number of uses

1 pouch = 1 serving

Net Contents

85g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Easy prepSqueeze contents into a bowl or straight onto spoon.Advice: We support the WHO recommendation on exclusive breastfeeding for the first 6 months, and continuing with breast milk until at least 2 years of age, when possible.

Lower age limit

6 Months

