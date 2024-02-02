We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersMother's DayDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Sun-Pat Smooth Peanut Butter 300g

Sun-Pat Smooth Peanut Butter 300g

No ratings yet
Write a review
Low Everyday Price

£2.20

£0.73/100g

Vegan

Smooth Peanut Butter
The nation's best tasting!**Source: YouGov Survey, March 2019. Base: Peanut Butter Eaters (951).Maintains energy****Phosphorus contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism, as part of a healthy lifestyle with a varied and balanced diet.
Trademarks appearing on this product are owned by Hain Celestial
Packed with 94% peanutsNatural source of proteinNaturally high in fibreIt just has to be smooth!Suitable for vegans
Pack size: 300G
Phosphorus contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism
Natural source of proteinNaturally high in fibre

Ingredients

Peanuts 94%, Stabiliser: E471, Cane Sugar, Peanut Oil 1%, Sea Salt

Allergy Information

May contain other Nuts. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Contains approximately 20 (15g) servings

Net Contents

300g ℮

View all Peanut & Nut Butter

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here