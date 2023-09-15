We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersEaster lunchDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Saint Agur Blue Delice 130g

Saint Agur Blue Delice 130g

3.7(3)
Write a review

£2.50

£1.92/100g

Whipped soft and blue cheeses made with pasteurised cow's milk.More information on thecheeselover.co.uk
Saint Agur Blue Délice has all the great taste of Saint Agur in a milder, spreadable format. Deliciously whipped to create a unique moussey texture, enjoy this delicate spread that's perfect on a cracker or a slice of baguette.
Whipped cream cheese with Saint AgurPerfect for spreading or dippingMilder way to enjoy Saint Agur Blue Cheese
Pack size: 130G

Ingredients

Pasteurised Milk and Cream from France, Blue Cheese made from Pasteurised Cow's Milk (22.5%), Milk Proteins, Salt (1, 1%)

Allergy Information

Produced in a factory that uses Nut ingredients. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pot contains approximately 4 servings of 30g

Net Contents

130g ℮

View all Specialty & Continental Cheese

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here