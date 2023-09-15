Saint Agur Blue Delice 130g

Whipped soft and blue cheeses made with pasteurised cow's milk. More information on thecheeselover.co.uk

Saint Agur Blue Délice has all the great taste of Saint Agur in a milder, spreadable format. Deliciously whipped to create a unique moussey texture, enjoy this delicate spread that's perfect on a cracker or a slice of baguette.

Whipped cream cheese with Saint Agur Perfect for spreading or dipping Milder way to enjoy Saint Agur Blue Cheese

Pack size: 130G

Ingredients

Pasteurised Milk and Cream from France, Blue Cheese made from Pasteurised Cow's Milk (22.5%), Milk Proteins, Salt (1, 1%)

Allergy Information

Produced in a factory that uses Nut ingredients. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pot contains approximately 4 servings of 30g

Net Contents

130g ℮