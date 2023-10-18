We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mary Makes it Easy Mary Berry

Mary Makes it Easy Mary Berry

£14.00

£14.00/each

Mary Makes it Easy Mary Berry
Trust Mary to make home cooking stress-free, easy and delicious!In this brand-new collection of 120 recipes, Mary shares her tips and tricks from a lifetime of culinary knowledge.Divided into clear chapters, featuring one-pot recipes and 5-ingredient meals, easy bakes and desserts as well as prep-ahead and store cupboard favourites, this book contains foolproof food that the whole family will enjoy.Each recipe is beautifully photographed and accompanied by no-fuss tips and advice on preparing ahead and freezing. Mary Makes It Easy brings Mary's years of experience straight into your kitchen.
Dame Mary Berry is the nation's favourite baker and author of over 70 books, including the bestselling Mary Berry Cooks, Mary Berry's Absolute Favourites, Mary Berry At Home and Mary Berry's Baking Bible. She was the much-loved judge on the BBC's The Great British Bake Off and has been teaching the nation to cook for over four decades.Cordon Bleu trained in Paris, Mary began her career as a magazine cookery editor before publishing her first cookery book in 1966. Mary is also an AGA expert and taught AGA masterclasses for many years from her home with Lucy Young.In 2009 Mary was awarded the highly coveted Guild of Food Writers Lifetime Achievement Award and in 2012 she was made a CBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.
