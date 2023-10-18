Mary Makes it Easy Mary Berry

Trust Mary to make home cooking stress-free, easy and delicious! In this brand-new collection of 120 recipes, Mary shares her tips and tricks from a lifetime of culinary knowledge. Divided into clear chapters, featuring one-pot recipes and 5-ingredient meals, easy bakes and desserts as well as prep-ahead and store cupboard favourites, this book contains foolproof food that the whole family will enjoy. Each recipe is beautifully photographed and accompanied by no-fuss tips and advice on preparing ahead and freezing. Mary Makes It Easy brings Mary's years of experience straight into your kitchen.