The Blunders DAVID WALLIAMS

Million-copy bestseller David Walliams' funniest book yet - a laugh-out-loud tale of the most blundering and lovable family in history Meet the Blunders: Bertie, Betsy, their children, Brutus and Bunny, along with their beloved grandma Old Lady Blunder, and their pet ostrich, Cedric. An ostrich is not a sensible pet, but then the Blunders are not sensible people. This family of upper-class twits lives in a crumbling country house named Blunder Hall. When their home comes under threat, they must embark on a series of comic misadventures to save it. Absurd and hilarious, The Blunders is David Walliams' funniest book yet. A laugh-out-loud tale of the most blundering and lovable family in history. David Walliams was most recently Children's number one bestseller with The World's Worst Monsters (TCM Chart, 22 August 2023).