FIRE PIT BBQ TOOL SET IN ALUMINIUM CASE

The fine spatula allows for easy cutting and flipping, while the ergonomic tongs provide convenient storage and a comfortable grip for effortless handling of delicate foods. The fine stainless steel fork effortlessly skewers meat and vegetables.

The convenient and user-friendly product for easy handling of corn on an outdoor campfire going within little to no fuss, Easy holding that makes enticing corn be cooked and become soft from deep inside.

Skewers is easy to slide food on and off. Flat surface helps the food not rotate on the skewer and turn all together for even thorough cooking on all sides.

Easy to carry.

Tesco Fire Pit