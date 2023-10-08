We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Britain According to Kaleb Kaleb

Britain According to Kaleb Kaleb

No ratings yet
Write a review

£11.00

£11.00/each

Britain According to Kaleb Kaleb
An entertaining whistle-stop tour of rural British traditions, from the bestselling author of The World According to Kaleb.Ever wondered what goes down at a Tar Barrel Festival? Don't know your wassailing from your wife carrying?Well buckle up, because Kaleb Cooper - star of hit TV show Clarkson's Farm and Sunday Times bestselling author - is here to take you on a guided tour of some of the UK's most eccentric rural traditions.In his smash-hit debut The World According to Kaleb, we learnt how Kaleb feels about everything from existentialism to comb-overs, and why he doesn't want to visit the Mediterranean. In this follow-up, Kaleb casts his focus closer to home to examine what people like to get up to in the great outdoors. You'll go gravy wrestling in Lancashire, nettle eating in Somerset, and venture to Hereford for the significant occasion that is Best Dressed Stick.Along the way Kaleb will muse upon enduring British traditions like Morris Dancing and country fairs with his trademark warmth and deadpan wit. For fans of Kaleb's unique perspective and amusing hot takes, this will be a must-read.
Kaleb Cooper is a farming contractor from Oxfordshire in the UK who plays a central advisory role to Jeremy Clarkson in the Prime Video series Clarkson's Farm. Born in July 1998, he grew up in the Cotswolds and has been working in farming since he was at school. He studied agriculture at Moreton Morrell College and likes collecting tractors and cars. His first book, The World According to Kaleb, was an instant Sunday Times Bestseller.
View all Hardback Books

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here