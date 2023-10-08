We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Second Act Danielle Steel




FAME. POWER. SUCCESS. HAPPINESS.In this compelling novel from billion copy bestseller Danielle Steel, a top Hollywood movie mogul seeks a new beginning in England when his career takes an unplanned turn . . .As the head of a prestigious movie studio for nearly two decades, Andy Westfield has had every professional luxury: a stunning office, a loyal assistant who can all but read his mind, access to a private jet and company cars. Andy always put his career before his marriage, and now, besides his daughter and young grandchildren, it's the only thing he truly loves.But then Andy's world is upended. The studio is sold, and the buyer's son demands the top seat. Out of a job and humiliated, Andy knows he needs to get as far away from Los Angeles as possible until the dust settles and he can find a new way forward.Andy signs a six-month rental agreement for a luxurious home in a small town on the south coast of England. When he arrives, he hires a local woman to help get his affairs in order. A former journalist, Violet Smith is at a crossroads as well. But when Violet leaves the manuscript of her unfinished novel behind after work one day, Andy is captivated by a story that begs to be adapted for the big screen. Could this be the miracle they've both been looking for?In Second Act, Danielle Steel presents a heartening tale of how challenging times give way to opportunities and an original outline does not always contain the perfect ending.
Danielle Steel has been hailed as one of the world's most popular authors, with a billion copies of her novels sold. Her international bestsellers include The Whittiers, The High Notes and The Challenge. She is also the author of His Bright Light, the story of her son Nick Traina's life and death; A Gift of Hope, a memoir of her work with the homeless; and the children's books Pretty Minnie in Paris and Pretty Minnie in Hollywood. Danielle divides her time between Paris and her home in northern California.
