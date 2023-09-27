We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Winter's Orphan Katie Flynn

Winter's Orphan Katie Flynn

Winter's Orphan Katie Flynn
London, 1940When tragedy strikes, Libby Gilbert is left homeless and destitute, fending for herself on the capital's most dangerous streets.Desperate times call for desperate measures, and Libby is on the cusp of making a decision that could jeopardise her future when a local boy saves her from ruin.The kindness of this stranger sets her on a different path, and Libby heads to Liverpool with a determined mind and hope in her heart.There, she reconnects with long lost family - but will she be able to uncover the truth that tore them apart all those years ago?WHY READERS LOVE KATIE FLYNN:'Takes you on a journey of heartbreak and joy''Hard to put down''Her characters are like old friends''Heartwarming romance'
Katie Flynn is the pen name of the much-loved writer, Judy Turner, who published over ninety novels in her lifetime. Judy's unique stories were inspired by hearing family recollections of life in Liverpool during the early twentieth century, and her books went on to sell more than eight million copies. Judy passed away in January 2019, aged 82.The legacy of Katie Flynn lives on through her daughter, Holly Flynn, who continues to write under the Katie Flynn name. Holly worked as an assistant to her mother for many years and together they co-authored a number of Katie Flynn novels.Holly lives in the north east of Wales with her husband Simon and their two children. When she's not writing she enjoys walking her two dogs, Sparky and Tara, in the surrounding countryside, and cooking forbidden foods such as pies, cakes and puddings! She looks forward to sharing many more Katie Flynn stories, which she and her mother devised together, with readers in the years to come.
