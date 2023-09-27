Winter's Orphan Katie Flynn

London, 1940 When tragedy strikes, Libby Gilbert is left homeless and destitute, fending for herself on the capital's most dangerous streets. Desperate times call for desperate measures, and Libby is on the cusp of making a decision that could jeopardise her future when a local boy saves her from ruin. The kindness of this stranger sets her on a different path, and Libby heads to Liverpool with a determined mind and hope in her heart. There, she reconnects with long lost family - but will she be able to uncover the truth that tore them apart all those years ago? WHY READERS LOVE KATIE FLYNN: 'Takes you on a journey of heartbreak and joy' 'Hard to put down' 'Her characters are like old friends' 'Heartwarming romance'