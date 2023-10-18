Smirnoff Cherry Drop Flavoured Vodka 700ml

"The intense taste of sweet, sun-ripe red Cherries meets the world’s most deliciously infamous vodka for some captivating fun with your friends. This is lush juicy sweetness – a delicious luscious cherry flavour for wintertime enjoyment. Encased in a bold & stylish bottle that is the perfect accompaniment for an evening of fun shared with your closest friends. Best enjoyed in a tall glass over ice with cola or lemonade. "

Smirnoff prides itself on bringing famous beverages to connoisseurs and newcomers alike, assuring the consistently great taste and quality expected from the makers of the world’s No.1 premium vodka brand.

The taste of sweet, sun-ripe cherries meets the world’s No.1 premium vodka brand.

Pack size: 700ML

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Produce of

GB

Net Contents

0.7l