Muller Corner Mississippi Mud Pie & Strawberry & Chocolate Orange Ball 6X124g

Strawberry flavour yogurt with plain chocolate and coated orange flavour cereal balls (8%) on the side x3 Toffee & coffee flavour yogurt with chocolate sauce underlayer (12%) & chocolate crumble (8%) on the side x3

Look who's back ... the much loved yogurt from the 90's - Mississippi Mud Pie inspired. Deliciously creamy toffee & coffee flavour yogurt with a chocolate under layer and a separate helping of chocolate crumble. Another Corner classic is back… Strawberry & Chocolate Orange Balls. Thick and creamy Müllerlicious strawberry flavour yogurt with crunchy orange flavour and chocolate coated puffed rice balls.

Müller Corner are the perfect combination of delicious thick and creamy yogurt with either a fruit compote or crunchy inclusions! No artificial colours, preservatives or sweeteners and a source of protein, with a variety of delicious flavours for you and the family to enjoy, Müller Corner yogurts allow you the freedom to mix it your way.

Made with British Dairy Source of Protein and Calcium No Artificial Colours, Sweeteners or Preservatives

Pack size: 744G

Protein contributes to a maintenance of muscle mass

Source of Protein Source of Calcium

Allergy Information

May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Lupin, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

Net Contents

6 x 124g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Artificial Preservatives Free From Artificial Sweeteners