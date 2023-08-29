We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Muller Corner Mississippi Mud Pie & Strawberry & Chocolate Orange Ball 6X124g
image 1 of Muller Corner Mississippi Mud Pie & Strawberry & Chocolate Orange Ball 6X124gimage 2 of Muller Corner Mississippi Mud Pie & Strawberry & Chocolate Orange Ball 6X124gimage 3 of Muller Corner Mississippi Mud Pie & Strawberry & Chocolate Orange Ball 6X124gimage 4 of Muller Corner Mississippi Mud Pie & Strawberry & Chocolate Orange Ball 6X124g

Muller Corner Mississippi Mud Pie & Strawberry & Chocolate Orange Ball 6X124g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£4.00

£0.54/100g

Strawberry flavour yogurt with plain chocolate and coated orange flavour cereal balls (8%) on the side x3 Toffee & coffee flavour yogurt with chocolate sauce underlayer (12%) & chocolate crumble (8%) on the side x3
Look who's back ... the much loved yogurt from the 90's - Mississippi Mud Pie inspired. Deliciously creamy toffee & coffee flavour yogurt with a chocolate under layer and a separate helping of chocolate crumble.Another Corner classic is back… Strawberry & Chocolate Orange Balls. Thick and creamy Müllerlicious strawberry flavour yogurt with crunchy orange flavour and chocolate coated puffed rice balls.
Müller Corner are the perfect combination of delicious thick and creamy yogurt with either a fruit compote or crunchy inclusions! No artificial colours, preservatives or sweeteners and a source of protein, with a variety of delicious flavours for you and the family to enjoy, Müller Corner yogurts allow you the freedom to mix it your way.
Müller and Corner are registered trade marks of the Müller Group.
Your Müller. Your Way. Your Happy Place.
Made with British DairySource of Protein and CalciumNo Artificial Colours, Sweeteners or Preservatives
Pack size: 744G
Protein contributes to a maintenance of muscle mass
Source of ProteinSource of Calcium

Allergy Information

May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Lupin, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts, SesameContains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

Net Contents

6 x 124g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial PreservativesFree From Artificial Sweeteners

Made with British DairySource of Protein and CalciumNo Artificial Colours, Sweeteners or Preservatives
Mississippi Mud Pie Inspired x 3Strawberry & Choc Orange Balls x 3

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Sugar, Water, Wholemeal Wheat Flour (Gluten), Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Rice Flour, Sweet Whey Powder (Milk), Flavourings, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Stabiliser: Pectins, Colours: Carmines, Paprika Extract, Natural Orange Flavouring, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Glazing Agent: Acacia Gum, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil

Allergy Information

May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Lupin, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts, SesameContains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Best before see top of pack.Keep refrigerated.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy546kJ (129kcal)
Fat3.9g
of which saturates2.3g
Carbohydrate18.0g
of which sugars16.2g
Protein4.9g
Salt0.2g
Calcium (22% of NRV per pot)143mg
NRV is Nutrient Reference Value-

View all Indulgent Yogurts, Corners & Rice Pudding

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here