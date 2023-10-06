Bio & Me Gluten Free Porridge Nice & Nutty 58g

Mixed Nut Prebiotic Porridge

Good for your gut* * This porridge contains 2g of your 12g per day of chicory inulin, which contributes to normal bowel function by increasing stool frequency. Essentially, it helps you poop more regularly. 11 Plant-Based Foods + Prebiotics Almonds & hazelnuts & carrot & chicory root & coconut & dates & gluten free wholegrain oats & linseeds & pumpkin seeds & quinoa & sunflower seeds

The Gut Health Doctor I created the recipe for this prebiotic porridge with 11 plant-based foods. Every spoonful is packed full of deliciously diverse plant goodness to help you (and your biome) nourish and flourish. Enjoy! Dr. M. Rossi

Prebiotic 100% Plant-Based No Added Sugar Gluten Free Great for vegetarians & vegans

Pack size: 58G

Ingredients

Gluten Free Wholegrain Oats (53%), Dates, Coconut Milk Powder, Seeds (Sunflower, Brown Linseed, Pumpkin), Ground Nuts (5%) (Almonds, Hazelnuts), Chicory Root Fibre, Dried Carrot, Quinoa Flakes

Allergy Information

Produced in a facility that also handles Peanuts, Soya and other Tree Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

58g ℮

