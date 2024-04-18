Old Mout Berries & Cherries Flavoured Cider 4x330ml

Cider Blended with the Juice of Berries & Cherries.

This tasty tipple occurred when our crisp apples met their match with a handful of ripe berries & cherries.

We love nature and we couldn't craft our tasty cider without it, which is why we like to look after it. Why Not Try: Kiwi & lime Pineapple & raspberry Strawberry & apple

Gluten Free Natural Flavours Vegan Friendly

Pack size: 1320ML

Ingredients

Water, Apple Juice (from Concentrate), Sugar, Fruit Juices (from Concentrate; Sour Cherry Juice, Blueberry Juice, Raspberry Juice, Lime Juice, Elderberry Juice, Strawberry Juice), Acid: Malic Acid, Colouring Food (Concentrate from Carrot), Natural Flavourings, Antioxidant: Sodium Metabisulphite

Allergy Information

Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Country

United Kingdom

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Lower age limit

18 Years