Sanctuary Spa Ultra Rich Shower Burst Signature Scent 200ml

Vegan

SANCTUARY SPA RICH SHWR BURST SIGNATURE 200ML
Our oil-infused creamy body wash bursts into a rich, foamy lather upon application, while our signature scent of Jasmine, Grapefruit & Vanilla relaxes the mind.Our Signature Natural Oils Shower Burst makes for an indulgent shower-experience, an ultra-nourishing blend of gold of pleasure oil and sweet almond oil deeply moisturises the skin for up to 3 days after just one use.Formulated with 84% ingredients of natural origin and suitable for all skin types, this Sanctuary Shower Burst is cruelty free, mineral oil free and vegan friendly.
Self-care is your business. It doesn’t have to look like anyone else’s. At Sanctuary Spa we’re making self-care unique to everyone, including you.Our range of luxurious products help you to spoil yourself whenever and however you choose. Be in an extra hot shower, a long bath, or an extra scoop of Melting Pearls Body Butter, it’s time for you to close the door on the world and make the most of the precious time you’ve carved out for yourself.
3 Day MoistureGold of pleasure oilSanctuary signature scent0% Mineral OilCruelty-FreePETA ApprovedVegan Product
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Aqua / Water / Eau, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Isopentane, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Parfum (Fragrance), Lauramine Oxide, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, Acrylates/Steareth-20 Methacrylate Crosspolymer, Acrylates/Palmeth-25 Acrylate Copolymer, Acrylates/Beheneth-25 Methacrylate Copolymer, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Polyquaternium-7, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Limonene, DMDM Hydantoin, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Benzyl Salicylate, Lactic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Benzyl Benzoate, Camelina Sativa Seed Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, CI 19140 (Yellow 5)

Produce of

Made in UK/GB

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions for Use:Dispense a small amount directly into the palm of your hand then massage over the body and rinse thoroughly.

