Tesco Finest Zinfandel 75cl

Flavours of blackberry, bramble and dark plum with hints of vanilla and blueberry

Vinification Details

The grapes were picked in cool evening conditions, destemmed, and slowly warmed to fermentation temperatures. After fermentation, the wine was racked into French and American oak where it underwent malolactic fermentation. The wine was then blended and bottled.

History

This Lodi Zinfandel is grown from some of the oldest vines in California and is made by a sustainable family owned and operated winery which dates back 100 years. The Lodi AVA sits 90 miles east of San Francisco Bay and was officially recognised in 1986. It is one of the largest AVAs in California at approximately 550,000 acres.

Regional Information