image 1 of Tesco Finest Zinfandel 75cl
Tesco Finest Zinfandel 75cl

£9.50

£9.50/75cl

Per 125ml glass

Per 125ml glass
Energy
423kJ
102kcal
5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 338kJ / 81kcal

Zinfandel. California. Wine of USA.
This wine is made from some of the oldest vines in California. The old vines yield fewer grape clusters, which produce incredibly intense wines. Flavours of blackberry, bramble and dark plum with hints of vanilla and blueberry. This balance of ripe fruit and delicate freshness adds complexity and depth to the finish. PAIRS WITH BBQ or roast meat, portobello mushrooms and aubergine parmigianaold Vine
Exceptional grapes picked from old vinesFrom the iconic producer delicato family winesExclusive wines expertly crafted
Pack size: 75CL

Allergy Information

Contains sulphites.

Alcohol Type

Wine

Wine Colour

Red

Grape Variety

Zinfandel, Durif

Produce of

Wine of the USA

Producer

Delicato

Region of Origin

California

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Preparation and Usage

Pairs WithBBQ or roast meal, portobello mushrooms and aubergine parmigianaBest served chilled.

Type of Closure

Screwcap

