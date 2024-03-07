We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Millionaires Cheesecake 450g

Tesco Millionaires Cheesecake 450g

£2.75

£0.61/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/6 of a pack
Energy
1069kJ
256kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
14.8g

high

21%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.0g

high

40%of the reference intake
Sugars
14.2g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Salt
0.15g

low

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1426kJ / 342kcal

A caramel flavour cheesecake batter on a digestive biscuit base topped with chocolate cream mousse, chocolate sauce, caramel sauce, chocolate chunks and caramel flavour curls.
Sweet and indulgent Creamy cheesecake, with chocolate cream mouse & chocolate & caramel sauce
Pack size: 450G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Single Cream (Milk), Wheat Flour, Skimmed Milk Soft Cheese (Milk) (11%), Yogurt (Milk), Palm Oil, Sugar, Chocolate Sauce (4%) [Sugar, Condensed Milk, Cocoa Butter, Palm Oil, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Water, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Rapeseed Oil, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Caramel Sauce (4%) [Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Water, Palm Fat, Caramelised Sugar, Skimmed Milk, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Thickener (Sodium Alginate), Acidity Regulator (Monosodium Citrate), Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Stabiliser (Calcium Chloride)], Brown Sugar, Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Chocolate Chunks [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dextrose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Invert Sugar Syrup, Caramel Flavour Curls [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Colour (Beta-Carotene)], Maize Starch, Wheat Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Beef Gelatine, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

450g e

Preparation and Usage

Remove all packaging.
Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 3 hours at room temperature or alternatively for a minimum of 5 hours in the fridge.

Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use within 24 hours. Do not refreeze.

