Tesco Millionaires Cheesecake 450g

Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 5 hours in the fridge. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use within 24 hours. Do not refreeze.

Remove all packaging. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 3 hours at room temperature or alternatively for a minimum of 5 hours in the fridge.

May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

INGREDIENTS: Single Cream ( Milk ), Wheat Flour, Skimmed Milk Soft Cheese ( Milk ) (11%), Yogurt ( Milk ), Palm Oil, Sugar, Chocolate Sauce (4%) [Sugar, Condensed Milk , Cocoa Butter, Palm Oil, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk , Water, Emulsifier ( Soya Lecithins, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Rapeseed Oil, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Caramel Sauce (4%) [Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Water, Palm Fat, Caramelised Sugar, Skimmed Milk , Gelling Agent (Pectin), Thickener (Sodium Alginate), Acidity Regulator (Monosodium Citrate), Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Stabiliser (Calcium Chloride)], Brown Sugar, Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk , Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier ( Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Pasteurised Egg , Rapeseed Oil, Chocolate Chunks [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dextrose, Emulsifier ( Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Invert Sugar Syrup, Caramel Flavour Curls [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk , Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Flavouring, Emulsifier ( Soya Lecithins), Colour (Beta-Carotene)], Maize Starch, Wheat Starch, Whey Powder ( Milk ), Dried Skimmed Milk , Beef Gelatine, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

